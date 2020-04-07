Shoreline Mafia Associate Mac P Dawg Reportedly Gunned Down In Los Angeles

Fans of the Los Angeles -based Hip-Hop crew Shoreline Mafia woke Tuesday morning (April 7) to shocking news. Mac P Dawg, an affiliate of the group and featured on some of the group’s songs, was reportedly gunned down but details remain scant.

Shoreline Mafia was trending this morning on Twitter with reactions not only to Mac P Dawg’s passing but the news that the group was breaking up with reports that Fenix Flexin would no longer be a part of the outfit. However, the dominating news is the alleged shooting death of Mac P Dawg, who identified as Hispanic and grew up in the city’s East Hollywood section and just began rapping over five years ago.

Mac P Dawg was featured as an opening act on Shoreline Mafia’s Off The Xans (OTX) tour and was a high school classmate of group member Fenix Flexin. Via social media, Shoreline Mafia members posted up tributes in honor of Mac P Dawg, with fans on Twitter following suit.

As details develop, we will update this story. We’ve also posted some of Mac P Dawg’s music and visuals below.

Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/mobXn4SidE — adam22 (@adam22) April 7, 2020

Photo: Instagram

