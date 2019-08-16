Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!
We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even
so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.
So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including
, Laverne Cox , Niecy Nash , Cardi B and many others owned the hue, red. Kenya Moore Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Chloe and Halle
2. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o
3. Angela Bassett with hubby Courtney B. Vance
4. Laverne Cox
5. Diana Ross
6. Cardi B
7. Niecy Nash
8. Serena Williams
9. Actress Viola Davis
10. Kenya Moore
11. Meagan Good
12. Beyonce
13. Issa Rae
14. Rihanna
15. Gabrielle Union
16. Patti LaBelle
17. Nia Long
18. Kelly Rowland
19. Danielle Brooks
20. Tracee Ellis Ross
