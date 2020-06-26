St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Hit, Dead At 31

, who hit it big with the single “Pop, Lock & Drop It back in 2006, has been reported dead. The St. Louis rapper was the victim of a shooting incident in his hometown of Kinloch, just outside of St. Louis , as an investigation is still ongoing.

According to local news outlet Fox 2 Now, Huey, real name Lawrence Franks, Jr., was shot and killed in Kinloch late Thursday (June 25) night in his hometown. Details are scant at the moment but news of the killing made its way to social media where fans fondly remembered Huey’s smash hit, which he released as a teenager.

Huey released his debut album Notebook Paper in 2007, bolstered by the double-platinum “Pop, Lock & Drop It” single via Hitz Committee and Jive Records. His studio album Redemption came via EMI in 2010. Huey dropped a pair of mixtapes after his final studio album and has been relatively quiet on the music scene.

Back in 2009, Huey was reportedly a possible target of a drive-by shooting in St. Louis that left three people dead according to a RIverfront Times article. Bruce Franks Jr., a former Missouri congressman, was the older cousin of Huey.

They killed my lil cousin😢 https://t.co/jgrv7cqJHV — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

Across social media, fans are remembering Huey’s song and the video for “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” some who were teens themselves when the rapper first found fame.

Huey was 31.

UPDATE: The St. Louis-Dispatch’s report offered more details, revealing that there were two men shot in front of a home in Kinloch. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

—

Photo: Instagram

