Stadium Goods & BAPE Collab On New BAPE Sneakers [Photos]

Here’s a collaboration that only makes sense. Sneaker consignment destination Stadium Goods has teamed up with streetwear brand BAPE to drop BAPE STA and BAPE SK8 STA kicks due out later this fall.

Look too fast and you might think you’re looking at the same shoe in different colorways, but you’d be wrong. The BAPE STA model is dipped in a “Lexington Grey” colorway that’s pretty much grey on grey. As for the SK8 STA, the grey, white and blue hues are deemed “Claremont Blue.” Both shoes will retail for a cool $315 each, and of course they will be released in very limited quantities.

Some of the design flourishes on the STA and SK8 STA, clearly based on the Nike Air Force and Nike Dunk, respectively, include Stadium Goods branding on the heel tabs and tongues and a rubber 93 on the heel counter of the SK8 STA. Stadium Goods designer Greig Bennett is being credited with putting the SG imprint on the familiar kicks while Yu-Ming Wu (Sneaker Con, Sneaker News, Stadium Goods) linking with A Bathing Ape’s Lofat several years ago is noted as the spark that eventually led to this collab.

Check out detailed photos of the Stadium Goods BAPE STA and BAPE SK8 STA in the gallery.

