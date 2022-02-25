LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wu-Tang Clan is for the children, and fly bicycles, too. The State Bicycle Co. has announced a new collaboration with the Hip-Hop icons from Shaolin.

Ten years ago State Bicycle Co. first linked up with the Wu-Tang Brand to honor the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). A decade later and the latest team up pays further homage to the WTC’s legacy.

The new Wu-Tang and State Bicycle Co. collab features a full line of bikes, parts, and apparel, including their three most popular models; the Klunker, the Core Line and the 6061 Black Label. There’s a model for no matter where you land on the bike riding spectrum, and all are aesthetically pleasing, dipped in the black and yellow colorway familiar to fans of the Wu-Tang aka Killa Beez.

The Klunker takes its design cues from traditional beach cruisers, mountain bikes, and BMX bikes and costs $500. The Core Line is a steel-framed fixed gear bike that will run you $450 or $199 for just the frameset. The 6061 Black Label is for the Tour De France types with its 6061 Aluminum frame, tapered head tube and a full carbon fork that goes for a healthy $750 for the full shebang.

Some of the clutch parts include Wu-emblazoned saddles, stems and bar tape. The apparel is also dope, including jersey, bibs and bike caps.

Check out some detailed photos of the State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan collab in the gallery. Get your coins and order from the collection right here

State Bicycle Co. & Wu-Tang Clan Collab On New Bikes [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com