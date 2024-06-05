Listen Live
Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

| 06.05.24
THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER

Source: Kya Kelly / R1 Digital

The 7th Annual Summer614 Concert was one for the books! This year, Summer614 celebrated 7 years and gave Columbus an unforgettable experience. It all went down Saturday, June 1st at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons off of High Street. The city showed out, packing the park from the stage to the gates. Talk about kicking the summer off RIGHT! With showers predicted in the forecast, concertgoers got to enjoy the whole day WITHOUT rain until the very end of the night— come on Mother Nature!

 

 

The concert featured A-Lister’s such as hip-hop legends MC Lyte, 8Ball & MJG and Scarface, alongside R&B icons Chrisette Michele, Ro James, Bobby V and a special performance from Columbus native, Ria Blaq.

To warm up the crowd, DJ Krate Digga and POWER 107.5’s very own DJ Mr. King set the stage on fire— of course with ad-libs from hosts Ro tha Realest, DJ Nailz, and Leah Henry.

Summer614 not only celebrates great music but also adds wellness and community components to the festival. Spearheaded by Bobby Fame, CEO of Fame Productions, this year emphasized healing through music. On their website they state, “Summer614 isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. It’s a space where music, art, food, and fashion converge to create unforgettable memories and forge new friendships”. The park was FILLED with different food trucks, brand activations, art installations, and most importantly— happy people.

 

Take a look at what you mightve missed at Summer614 below!

 

Calm Before the Storm

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

Promo Squad!

Promo Squad! Source:radio one columbus

Ro James

Ro James Source:radio one columbus

Ro James with Visual Artist

Ro James with Visual Artist Source:radio one columbus

Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:radio one columbus

6. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:radio one columbus

8 Ball & MJG

8 Ball & MJG Source:radio one columbus

The Gang! DJ Nailz, Leah Henry, Dommy Styles, and Jae Esquire

The Gang! DJ Nailz, Leah Henry, Dommy Styles, and Jae Esquire Source:radio one columbus

Leah with 8 Ball & MJG

Leah with 8 Ball & MJG Source:radio one columbus

Bobby V

Bobby V Source:radio one columbus

Sean Anthony

Sean Anthony Source:radio one columbus

15. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

DJ Mr. King

DJ Mr. King Source:radio one columbus

17. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

18. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

19. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

20. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:radio one columbus

Chrisette Michele & Bobby V

Chrisette Michele & Bobby V Source:radio one columbus

African American Male Wellness Agency

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

23. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

24. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

25. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

The Boards

The Boards Source:radio one columbus

27. 7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024

7th Annual Summer614 Concert 2024 Source:radio one columbus

MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:radio one columbus

MC Lyte Signing Art

MC Lyte Signing Art Source:radio one columbus

