SZA Blames RCA Records and Top Dog President For Delayed Album

SZA claims Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson and RCA Records are delaying her sophomore album and follow-up to CTRL

SZA is no stranger to being spicey – or replying to spiciness – on Twitter. Yesterday she responded to a user’s comment suggesting that she was lying about her upcoming album dropping, which she announced would be dropping this summer earlier this year.

“Congrats on the collab but Summer is almost over and there’s still no album @sza,” read the tweet. “Please don’t tell me you lied again.”

SZA replied, “it’s 100% punch and rca on this one.” She later went on to explain that she wanted a summer release, and by the looks of things, that possibility appears to be out of the cards.

It didn’t take long for the top dog at Top Dawg to respond. A little later, Punch happened across the thread, and posted, “Starting to get tired of this. Getting tired of the whole business.”

SZA’s debut studio album CTRL dropped in 2017. She recently won her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance on her song ‘Kiss Me More’ with Doja Cat.

