Season two of Power Book II: Ghost is heating up and the women of the hit STARZ drama are absolutely scorching on screen with their riveting characters.

R&B icon Mary J. Blige plays the role of streetsmart queen pen, Monét Tejada, a tough mother of three who struggles to run her husband Lorenzo’s massive crime empire as he does time behind bars. There’s also Diana Tejada, played by the beautiful LaToya Tonodeo, a key player in the Tejada empire and boss chick who isn’t afraid to get what she wants.

This season, we learn more about the backstory of Tariq’s on and off again girlfriend Lauren Baldwin, who’s a freshman at Stansfield University. Played by rising star Paige Audrey, the new season goes in-depth about Baldwin’s passion for racial activism as she continues to stick by Tariq through his twisted web of street hustling shenanigans.

Now, we love the ladies of Power Book so much and they truly shine even when they’re not keeping us glued to our TV sets to watch the drama that unfurls every week. Turns out some of the ladies are rocking a number of high fashion ensembles offscreen, whether they’re walking down the red carpet at special events or posing for the gram to entice fans. Let’s show a little bit of love to the ladies of Power Book II and their effortless fashionable style moments.

The Stylish Women Of ‘Powerbook II: Ghost’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com