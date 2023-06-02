feature story

The Ultimate Roots Picnic Playlist!

Published on June 2, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Hilton Honors Experiences Pre-Party with Questlove

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Roots Picnic is going down this weekend 6/3-6/4 and the music industries’ up and coming artists catching fire, as well as the marquee muscians will all be at the The Mann in Fairmount Park, ready to put on a show for their Philly fans.

With a last minute mishap, the festival announced that is was replacing the original headliner, Diddy, with R&B sensation, Usher.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 100.3 Philly’s R&B (@rnbphilly)

RELATED: Usher to Replace Diddy at Roots Picnic; Philly Has Mixed Emotions 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic)

Although originally disappointed, with some mixed reactions being that Usher previously headlined the Roots Picnic before, Philly fans and concertgoers overall seem to be excited about the last minute substitution.

As we approach Roots Picnic this weekend, it’s time to set the mood for the music that is gonna keep up moving all weekend!

Check out our Roots Picnic Playlist Below!

The Ultimate Roots Picnic Playlist!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Roots Picnic Playlist

2. Roots Picnic Playlist

3. Roots Picnic Playlist

4. Roots Picnic Playlist

5. Roots Picnic Playlist

6. Roots Picnic Playlist

7. Roots Picnic Playlist

8. Roots Picnic Playlist

9. Roots Picnic Playlist

10. Roots Picnic Playlist

11. Roots Picnic Playlist

12. Roots Picnic Playlist

13. Roots Picnic Playlist

14. Roots Picnic Playlist

15. Roots Picnic Playlist

16. Roots Picnic Playlist

17. Roots Picnic Playlist

18. Roots Picnic Playlist

19. Roots Picnic Playlist

20. Roots Picnic Playlist

21. Roots Picnic Playlist

22. Roots Picnic Playlist

23. Roots Picnic Playlist

24. Roots Picnic Playlist

25. Roots Picnic Playlist

26. Roots Picnic Playlist

Close