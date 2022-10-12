Tis’ The Season To Snack: Limited Edition Items You Need To Try This Holiday Season

It’s only October, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in many retailers nationwide.
From the decorations to the early holiday shopping deals, we’re making sure you’ll be jolly and merry and in the case, FULL for the next two months. (We can make the gym our 2023 New Year’s Resolution)
However, as our favorite brands and retailers start to tempt us, we don’t want you to miss out on all the delicious limited-edition treats that are starting to hit our shelves.
Whether you prefer savory or sweet, we got you covered!
Below are some holiday edition goodies. Which one are your most likely to check out? Let us know!
1. International Delight Grinch Edition Coffee Creamer
For all my coffee lovers, Peppermint Mocha, Frosted Sugar Cookie and new Gingerbread Cookie Dough creamer from International Delight are a dream come true.
2. Oreo Snickerdoodle Cookies
If you love Oreos and snickerdoodles, I would make my way to Target on Oct. 17.
3. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk Drink Mix
What’s better than hot chocolate you may ask? Cinnamon Toast Crunch would like to have a word.
4. Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch
We should all petition to have Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch in stores year-round.
5. Reese’s Peanut Brittle: Santa Edition
“Reese’s Pieces or them life saver gummies. You give me a bag of them? They’re gone!” – @MidgetMafiaOg (TikTok)
6. Bluebell Peppermint Bark Ice Cream
Tis’ The Season to eat ice cream and watch The Grinch! Meaning, you have to try this Peppermint Bark.
7. Trader Joe’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunks
For all my bakers, Trader Joe’s will be your best friend!
8. Pillsbury Pretzel Bites
Anything released by Pillsbury is a holiday classic and a staple in kitchens nationwide.
9. Lays Chips
Lays trolls us all the time. But would you be open to any of their crazy fake flavors? You can never go wrong with the original though!
10. Coffee Mate Limited Edition Pop Tart Brown Sugar
Coffee Mate, I have to say I’m intrigued. Congratulations, I have been influenced.
12. Snickerdoodle Pop Tarts
I’ve heard through the grape vine that these are a hit. Pop tart, you may have something on your hands.
13. Tasty Kake Mini Bundt Cakes
Mini Bundt Cakes. Need I say more?