Toya Wright is engaged to Robert Rushing!

The reality TV star turned entrepreneur announced her engagement on Instagram with a whimsical photo that gave us just a glimpse of her ring. The gorgeous photo was taken by the proud magical Black girl, photographer Cyndi Brown.

““Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more, I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you,” she wrote.

Toya has been transparent about her fears surrounding marriage after her failed engagement with Memphitz and divorce from rapper Lil Wayne.

Despite her hesitations, she said “yes,” and is ready to walk down the aisle with her boo Rush.

The lovely couple have a beautiful baby girl Reign Beaux together so it seemed only right to tie the knot. We’ll be watching their hashtag #RushingDownTheAisle as their wedding day approaches.

Congrats!

Toya Wright’s Whimsical Engagement Announcement Photo Was Taken By A Black Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com