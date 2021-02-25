Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To Charge For Tweets, Users Say RIP Twitter

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Twitter users are freaking out after the social media platform announced a pair of new features.

We are getting everything except an edit tweet feature.

Thursday (Feb.25), The Verge reports Twitter will now allow users the ability to charge their followers for additional content with a new payment feature call Super Followers and the ability to create and join groups based on specific interests.

While the idea of joining or creating a group will simplify the Twitter experience for those who just joined and help longtime users find subjects they care about, users who love the app for being free and always supplying endless entertainment in the form of trends are freaking out.

Right now, on the popular social media medium, RIP Twitter is trending, and if you click on the trend, you will see a bunch of users livid that Twitter is allowing people to charge for tweets. Most of the complaints all point to Jack and his employees going above and beyond with these features but, for some reason failing to give us an edit tweet feature.

RIP Twitter "Just add an edit feature that's all we want"

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Vx4EDfhZxR — IPlayToWin (@_IPlayToWin_) February 25, 2021

One user on Twitter wrote, “We got legit onlyfans before we get a goddamn edit button… RIP Twitter.”

We got legit onlyfans before we get a goddamn edit button…

RIP Twitter pic.twitter.com/yvPCMaJv65 — Coffee Before BS (@HoshizoraStarie) February 25, 2021

Now, we do believe people are honestly just overreacting. Still, we do understand the concerns becuase we can see people abusing the feature, trying to get people to pay for some ridiculous nonsense. Maybe Twitter will see everyone freaking out and decide not to launch the paid Super Follows feature.

We shall see. Until then, you can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Twitter Announces Paid Super Follows Allowing You To Charge For Tweets, Users Say RIP Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com