Power 107.5 CLOSE

Bad Bunny is the biggest talk right now after the 2022 VMA’s.

Bad Bunny won the MTV Video Music Award for Artist of the Year, which historically made his the first non-English-language performer to win that award, was nominated for Album of the Year, was presented with the Moonperson trophy by Carmello Anthony, and then gave a stellar performance at Yankee Stadium, capped off with kissing a girl and guy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER.

The Puerto Rican singer, 28, performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” and in between his lyrics and energetic performance, he leaned to the left to give one of his female backup dancers a kiss on the lips. Seconds after, he turned his head to the right and kissed his male backup dancer, the same way.

Bad Bunny did it all and the twitter streets are talking. Some fans are upset that VMA’s cut the cameras when Bad Bunny kissed a man, others were outraged that Bad Bunny actually kissed a man, while some were shocked to find that Bad Bunny had LGBTQ ties.

Check out the tweets below:

Twitter Goes Crazy Over Bad Bunny Kissing Man During VMA Performance [Mixed Reactions] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com