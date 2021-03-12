Twitter Reacts To Patrick Ewing Needing Proper ID In The Halls Of MSG was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
Patrick Ewing trying to get pass security pic.twitter.com/Li2t1oJetq— travonne edwards (blk tray) (@Travonne) March 12, 2021
2.
If you work at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN in NEW YORK and have zero clue who Patrick Ewing is (with a whole retired jersey in the rafters), then you don't need to be working security at MSG. https://t.co/Z8dT4wSlJ9— Jeff (@JeffJSays) March 12, 2021
3.
When Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley see MSG security pic.twitter.com/9Fi2pZOXPw— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 11, 2021
4.
I don’t blame Patrick Ewing for being pissed about getting stopped multiple times by security at Madison Square Garden. In MSG personnel’s defense, however, he was difficult to recognize without Michael Jordan dunking over him. pic.twitter.com/i3yInNgVe0— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 11, 2021
5.
You: WHO IS STOPPING PATRICK EWING?! I WANT NAMES!!!— Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 11, 2021
Me: <whispers> Olajuwon.
6.
Patrick Ewing after his Georgetown Hoyas took down top-seeded Villanova at MSG:— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 11, 2021
"This is my house"pic.twitter.com/Rsy86zyOor
7.
How. In the hell. Does security at M S Effing G not know who Patrick Ewing is?— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 11, 2021
He’s 9 feet tall. Does racism cause blindness? https://t.co/PPbdEdKZGa
8.
I don't think yall realize how crazy Patrick Ewing getting pressed for a visitors pass in MSG is LOL— Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) March 12, 2021
9.
Spike Lee isn’t happy about the Patrick Ewing incident: “Can any of you imagine Derek Jeter being stopped entering Yankee Stadium?”— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 12, 2021
🎥 @FirstTake | @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/PTeFQT2UOP
10.
Everyone in #MSG should know who #PatrickEwing is if they don’t it should be apart of #EmployeeOrientation #Periodt pic.twitter.com/GIv4VQjJXV— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 12, 2021
11.
Patrick Ewing saying “this is my house” after Georgetown’s upset of Villanova at MSG is everything.— Hannah Withiam (@HannahWithiam) March 11, 2021
12.
They're asking Patrick Ewing to show ID? At the Garden? Sheeeeeeeee-it! https://t.co/xV2sodSGNf— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 11, 2021