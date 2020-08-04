Twitter Tosses Yankees Fitted Skyward Over Rumors Bobby Shmurda Will Be Released Early

Bobby Shmurda was just on the cusp of superstardom when his career took a detour in 2014, leading to him getting slammed with a seven-year prison bid in 2016. While much of the reports on the Brooklyn rapper’s case point to an end of year release, some fans on Twitter are celebrating his rumored release.

Bobby Shmurda, born Ackquille Pollard, turns 26 today (August 4) and has been pegged as the day of release for the “Hot N*gga” star. Shmurda was part of a reemerging Brooklyn scene that mixed grim street capers with high-energy production, giving way to a collective of budding rappers and perhaps inspiring the rise of Pop Smoke and other artists from the New York borough.

However, Shmurda was sentenced on conspiracy to possess weapons and for possession of weapon charges and has been patiently awaiting his projected December 2020 release. Giving rise to the rumors Shmurda might go free are reports that he’s set to face a parole board on Tuesday where he could be granted an early dismissal.

We’ve got some of the reactions from Twitter below.

