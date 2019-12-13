Antonio Brown may be one of the most talented free-agent NFL sitting on the shelf right now, and he has nobody to blame but himself based on a number of zany acts. The former New England Patriots wide receiver has been using Twitter to blurt randomly, doing so most recently by stating he’s no longer dating white women in 2020.

Most New Year’s resolutions are centered on health, getting a new job, renewing faith, and a number of other positive acts and goals. For Brown, it appears his love of the other white meat is blocking his blessings somehow so he’s making a change.

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Brown also let folks know that he’s a rapper, and a recently revealed clip of him rhyming alongside Sean Kingston didn’t change anyone’s mind about what his real day job should be, which is that of a football player.

Ima rapper chill chill — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

We’ve got reactions to Antonio Brow’s out-there tweets below. White women, sorry if you’re let down.

Um, Thanks?: Antonio Brown Swearing Off Alabaster Cheeks For New Year's, Twitter Benches Him