USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Published on April 17, 2024

Australia Opals v United States

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

USA Basketball has announced their Men’s National Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

This year USA Basketball will shoot for a fifth consecutive (and 17th total) gold medal.

The star-studded list was released on Wednesday (April 17th), exactly 100 days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

RELATED: Snubs from the 2024 Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster

Hear a a few of the main headlines for the team:

  • Lebron James returns to the USA Men’s Basketball national team.
  • Kevin Durant has history at his fingertips to be the first player to have 5 Olympic gold medals (tied with Carmelo Anthony with 4).
  • Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid will be making their Olympic debuts.

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as his assistants.

Take a look below at the USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

1. LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James | Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

2. Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors Source:Getty

3. Kevin Durant | Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant | Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

4. Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

5. Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

6. Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics Source:Getty

7. Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

8. Tyrese Haliburton | Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton | Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

9. Anthony Edwards | Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards | Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

10. Jrue Holiday | Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday | Boston Celtics Source:Getty

11. Bam Adebayo | Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo | Miami Heat Source:Getty

12. Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers Source:Getty
