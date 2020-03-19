As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, practicing social distancing by staying indoors can be tough especially if you’re an extrovert.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

However, it doesn’t have to be boring with the right tunes. We compiled a playlist of 20 songs that’ll have you dancing like nobody’s watching.

See Also: 15 Hip-Hop Joints To Stream While You Get Your Self-Quarantine On

Which they aren’t, unless they’re Joe.

Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Curated by Weso & @TKMInspired

We Gon’ Make It!: 20 Songs You Should Add To Your Quarantine Playlist was originally published on 92q.com