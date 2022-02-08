When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

Yara Shahidi can be highly recognized as the oldest daughter Zoey Johnson on the hit sitcom Black-ish and the main character of the spin-off Grown-ish.
She’s not a newbie to the screen, starring in Imagine That, with Eddie Murphy. Shahidi voiced Brenda in Smallfoot. We can say hello to our first black Tinker Bell, as Yara Shahidi will grace the live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale in Peter Pan & Wendy expected to release in 2022.
The 22-year-old has caught the eye of us all with her fashion. Take a look at just a few times she made us wonder what her closet looks like, because these lewks could kill.
1. Yara Shahidi BTS Photo Shoot Celebrating Her Appearance On The Trumpet AwardsSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 13, 2020, actress Yara Shahidi poses during a photoshoot celebrating her appearance on the Trumpet Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California.
2. Freeform’s “Grown-ish”Source:Getty
GROWN-ISH – "Canceled" – After Luca calls out Zoey's boss on social media, Zoey tries to regain control over cancel culture. This episode of "grown-ish" airs Thursday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.
3. Christian Dior Designer Of Dreams Exhibition Cocktail OpeningSource:Getty
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Yara Shahidi attends the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams Exhibition cocktail opening at the Brooklyn Museum on September 08, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York.
4. ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud”Source:Getty
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – Good Trouble vs. grown-ish and Million Dollar Listing LA vs. Million Dollar Listing NY The casts from Freeforms Good Trouble and grown-ish compete to win money for their charity. Its a West Coast vs. East Coast battle in the next game, when the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles take on the real estate agents from Million Dollar Listing New York to see who will reign supreme on Celebrity Family Feud, SUNDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
5. 26th Annual Critics Choice AwardsSource:Getty
UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 7: In this screengrab, Yara Shahidi speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021.
6. 73rd Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
7. Freeform’s “Grown-ish”Source:Getty
GROWN-ISH – Freeform's "grown-ish" stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson.
8. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of FashionSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Yara Shahidi attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
9. ABC’s “Black-ish”Source:Getty
BLACK-ISH – ABC's "black-ish" stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson.