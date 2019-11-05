STD Superbug May Be Deadlier Than AIDS; Kills Within Days

There is a new STD superbug that experts say may be more deadly than AIDS and could cause an epidemic.
According to a report, an antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea is more aggressive than AIDS, which means the potential to infect the public will be exponentially greater.
Like most STDs, gonorrhea is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and if left untreated, can cause a myriad of medical complications, such as infertility in women, debilitating pain and sterility in men and life-threatening heart infections.
Alan Christianson, a doctor of naturopathic medicine, thinks this new deadly STD has the power to kill more than the 30 million people who have already died from AIDS-related causes worldwide, which would be catastrophic.
