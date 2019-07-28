Second medicinal marijuana dispensary set to open in Columbus

Bloom Medicinals is making the final preparations to its store on Georgesville Road before opening its doors the first week of August.

It will be the second dispensary to open in Columbus. Terrasana Cannabis Company opened in March.

Bloom Medicinals will sell medical marijuana products such as cannabis flowers, edibles, topicals, balms, patches, according to regional manager Joe Zinanni.

The business got its certificate to operate on Friday and are making the final touches now prior to opening.

Bloom Medicinals has one location already open in Painesville.

Source: NBC4I.com

