Just Nasty!!!! 1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to tasting your food before delivering it

This is why I don’t like getting food delivered … but it’s so convenient , you don’t wanna cook or you might now want to get outta of the house so you call one of these delivery services to bring your food to you. But what you don’t expect is for one of these drivers to open your food and taste what you ordered. I mean unless your a high ranking official or someone is trying to kill you that’s the only way someone should be tasting your food before you…..THIS IS JUST NASTY!! FULL STORY HERE

Also On Power 107.5: