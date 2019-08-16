Cardi B Says Someone Is ‘Obsessed With Me,’ Is It, Nicki Minaj?

Cardi says one’s obsession with her is a bit “spooky.”

If you ask me I am not sure but people are saying it is a coincidence if Cardi B is not talking about Nicki Minaj.

By now you know all this week Nicki Minaj has argued with Joe Budden, Charlamagne Tha God and others on her role as to her beef with Cardi B. Minaj is standing on her case that she was not the reason for all the drama behind “Motorsport,” which features her and Cardi.

All this talk may be why the “Bodak Yellow” rapper decided to ask the simple question, “why are you so obsessed with me?”

Hmmmmmm I definitely see the connection with Cardi using this Mariah Carey video for her song “Obsessed.” Carey and Minaj had a huge blowup and fall out during their time as judges on American Idol.

You may be right, Cardi may be talking about Minaj after all.

Source: The Jasmine Brand