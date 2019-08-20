Here’s Why Your Braids Might Be Making Your Scalp Itch

Box braids and protective styles are everything for us ladies that want a cute low maintenance style. But sometimes cute low maintenance styles can be problematic for your health.

Black Twitter went crazy after writer Takondwa Priscilla Semphere tweeted asking if anyone else has experienced red itchy scalp after getting box braids with Xpression braiding hair. Turns out that she wasn’t alone, a lot of other women Tweeted that they were experiencing the same issue.

So she did some research and found out that Xpression coats their synthetic hair with an alkaline formula that a lot of people are allergic to. Companies claim they do this to prevent mold and mildew during storage and shipping.

Is there a solution for this? Yes but it’s never easy. A) Simple but not so simple, find a company that doesn’t coat their hair. B) Use the apple cider vinegar rinse method (explained below) or C) seek help from a professional that specialzies in skin, scalp, hair issues.

More than anything, if you are having issues with your scalp please seek the help of a professional. A dermatologist or trichologists are both professionals that can help heal your scalp issues.

