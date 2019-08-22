Instagram says new hoax post is fake, so don’t share it

Instagram has discredited a widely circulated post falsely claiming the social platform has changed its privacy policy. The post was shared by several celebrities, they encouraged users to re-share it to stop Instagram from using your content, including deleted messages. A spokesperson from Facebook (which owns Instagram) said that the post is completely false. The fake post has typo’s and has already fooled the likes of U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Rob Lowe, Melissa Joan Hart and Usher and likely many others on your feed. This type of post/hoax has been around before, except with slightly different versions each time when it resurfaces.

