Kim Kardashian Announces New Name for Her Shapewear Line!

Kim Kardashian West faced some major backlash over the summer after the announcement of her shapewear called Kimono. Now, Kim is no stranger to dealing with opposition. She was accused, yet again, of cultural appropriation for the choice of name for the brand, “Kimono.” Even the mayor of Kyoto, Japan politely asked her not to trademark the word “kimono.”

Eventually, Kim agreed to rename her shapewear line despite her “really innocent intentions” following the heavy criticism. Now she’s finally revealed the new moniker.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear.”

She also let fans know when they can expect to get their hands on the line.

“SKIMS Solutionwear is coming September 10,” she revealed. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”

Kim is also the latest cover star for Vogue Arabia. Her interviewer is none other than her husband, Kanye West. The full interview comes out on Tuesday, but the tidbits released includes Kim talking about who her favorite sibling is.

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year,” she said. “I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé – 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

Source: Complex

