An Old Classic Game Show, Double Dare Live! Is Coming To Columbus!

If you’re lucky enough to be a 90’s kid, you have to remember the game show Double Dare! Everybody’s favorite show featuring those messy physical challenges will be coming to Columbus in December!

Now you can show your kids who really knew how to have fun!

Double Dare Live! will be coming to Columbus December 16, as part of the popular nationwide tour, which kicked off last March.

The show will be held at the Palace Theatre and will feature the original TV host Marc Summers, along with his sidekick Robin Russo.

Inspired by the iconic TV game show, Double Dare Live! features two teams composed of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am, August 30th, and are always available in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939.

Double Dare! premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network’s longest running game show.

Source: NBC4i

