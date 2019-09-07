Nike Honors Lebron James Naming New Headquarters Building After Him!

Nike is a world renown, infinitely innovative brand and is still the largest athletic apparel maker in the world. Many athletes and entertainers thrive after creating partnerships with the Fortune 500 company. The latest venture for the massive brand has been expansion!

The Nike worldwide headquarters will undergo and huge expansion and they plan to pay homage to Ohio native, Lebron James! The newest building in the expansion project is being named in honor of LeBron James, the company announced Thursday.

The LeBron James Building is the sixth new building being added to the Nike campus located in Beaverton, Oregon. The expansion first started back in 2015. The LBJ building will be home to Nike’s Advanced Innovation team, which will include its state-of-the-art Sports Research Lab. The team consists of “scientists, designers, engineers and more, collectively focusing on inventing the products and services that make all athletes better,” as said in Nike’s announcement.

The new lab will be five times the size of the current facility, including a full NBA-size basketball court, 200-meter track, a 100-meter straight away, and an artificial turf field. There will also be a 500-plus-foot ramp with a 15.63% incline on the outside of the building for athletes to train in lieu of natural hills, Nike said.

“It’s so surreal,” James, 34, said of the honor, according to sources. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus, it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

LeBron shared a heartfelt Instagram post after receiving the news.

The four-time MVP is 16 years into his relationship with Nike. He signed his first deal shortly after being drafted first overall straight out of high school in 2003. But four years ago, he and Nike doubled down with a lifetime extension rumored to be worth more than a $1 billion.

