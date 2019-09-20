Is Cardi B A Known Gang Member??!

As rapper turned informant, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony continues, the controversy continues as the rapper has added Jim Jones and Cardi B to the list of gang members. 69 claims Jones is a Nine Trey Blood gang member. 6ix9ine has already testified against a number of his former collaborators and friends, and on the third day of his testimony, the prosecution played a phone call between Jim Jones and alleged Nine Trey godfather Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones.

Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones has been friends with Jim Jones since the ’90s, which seemingly adds credibility to the claims that the voice in the wiretapped call belongs to the rapper. Mel and Jim Jones bonded over “street shit,” he said in a 2010 interview. “[He] was running around with Cam. I was in Brooklyn, doing what I was doing,” Mel Murda added in the interview.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Cruz Show, Jones publicly disowned 6ix9ine. “[6ix9ine’s] history is erased,” he said. “We not even gon’ say what we liked or what we [don’t like]. Screw him. He did some actions that he can’t come back from, so his name non-mentionable.” Addressing him directly, Jones added, “You a rat, you a rat forever. Ain’t no coming back from that.”

Additionally, 6ix9ine also named Cardi B as a member of the Nine Trey Blood gang. He denied copying what the outlet calls her “blueprint for fame,” and said that while he was aware of her, he didn’t really clock her.

“You joined the Bloods to advance your music … ?” Alex Huot, an attorney for accused gangster Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack reportedly asked Tekashi, to which he replied “Yes.”

“You knew Cardi B was a Blood?” Huot asked.

“Correct,” Tekashi said. “You knew Cardi B made music videos with Bloods in the background?” the attorney asked. “Correct. I didn’t pay attention,” Tekashi said. Cardi B confirmed her affiliation with the Bloods in an interview with GQ last year. Cardi took to Instagram to express her point of view on the accusations of 69 as follows:

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: