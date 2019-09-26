Tay Roc VS T-Rex On The Battle Academy [Nov. 23]

These two will finally settle this once and for all.

Let’s goooo tayroc vs trex 🔥🔥🔥🔥 November 23rd pic.twitter.com/eD6WiOouYI — The Battle Academy (@BattleAcademyPA) September 25, 2019

Tay Roc and T-Rex have a long history being friends to arch-rivals.

For the newer fans (welcome) Roc used to be part of Dot Mob in his early years in battle rap. He was seen by Rex and others as “lil brother,” but Roc elevated in the culture and in some ways outgrew that label and became the face of the URL.

Things between Roc and Rex got strain, a lot of talking between the two and some instigating from outsiders now bring them to this point. Not too long ago Roc punched a Dot Mob member at a battle for disrespecting him on social media. Roc addressed the issues he has with his former crew and more about the chain situation with Hip Hop Is Real.

Battle rap fans voice how they are feeling after the initial announcement of the battle.

Rex a 1 round god, but this a disservice to have this be 1 round. I want Tay Roc annihilated for 3 entire rounds. — Truth Preserved (@thedarksunken) September 25, 2019

😳😳😳😳 please tell me y’all made this happen https://t.co/1Upxo4Lzof — BEN SWAYZE/ TWIN BABIES/// (@BENSWAYZE2) September 25, 2019

What tay roc gon do when Rex looking him dead in his face not blinking pic.twitter.com/Bov601XkdD — Rob🏁 (@RobStacks716) September 25, 2019

I will say this, I was NOT expecting this battle to happen. Not only that but one rounder on a smaller league like The Battle Academy. However, I AM HERE FOR IT!

Rex is a one-round GOD! I wish that it was three rounds, to be honest. They both gonna come with their best material because it is for both bragging rights and pride on the line.

Let us know your predictions between Tay Roc and T-Rex. More details on the full card coming soon.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: