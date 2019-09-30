Who Would Be On Your Hip Hop Mount Rushmore If You Could Only Pick One Artist From The 90’s,2000’s,2010’s & Now?

This might be one of the toughest questions I’ve asked lol because it’s tough for me to answer this one because I keep second guessing myself. If I put on Big or Pac then I leave off Jay-Z and if I put Lil Wayne on the mountain then Eminem is a nada Damn! And how do you keep 50, Kanye, Rick Ross off of the mountain?? Nas could easily be in as well as Lil Kim and Nicki……. and I haven’t even mentioned Drake!!! This is tough and then who do you take into the next decade?? Is it J Cole , Travis Scott, or Tyler the Creator??? Then with the new new…..Lil Uzi, Trippie Red, Dobbie , DaBaby , Cardi B??? Who makes the list??? Crazy right, I know it’s tough but here’s mine Jay-Z , Eminem , Drake , J cole who’s yours??? Take Our Poll

