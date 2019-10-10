Mickey D’s Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out French Fry Chain!

Mickey D’s is out here serving up more ice than a little bit! The fast food giant, McDonald’s decided to thank Yung Miami of the City Girls for her constant support by adding to the rapper’s jewelry collection.

Caresha (Yung Miami) took to Instagram to share her brand new McDonald’s small fry necklace that was personalized with various precious stones. While the artists at Quality Control are known for their gaudy jewelry, Yung Miami didn’t drop her own bread on this piece. The chain was given to her by the McDonald’s Corporation for being one of the company’s unofficial spokespersons.

“Lol, Thank you Mc Donald’s for my small fry chain. I love it just as much as I love my 6 piece nuggets with my sweet & sour sauce,” Caresha captioned the video of the chain. “Now can I get a commercial?”

Yung Miami’s followers are well aware of her eating habits, as she’s voiced her love for the fast food chain on multiple occasions. This has generated backlash from people who want her to eat healthier, especially while with child. But to her, McDonald’s will always reign supreme.

This adds to the blessings that have been bestowed on the City Girls. After spending over a year in prison, Miami’s counterpart, JT was finally released from prison Tuesday. She commemorated her homecoming by creating her own “First Day Out” freestyle. Now, as Yung Miami prepares to give birth, JT is in position to hit the ground running and carry the flag for the City Girls.

Source: Complex

