Offset Upgrades Cardi B’s Wedding Ring To Titanic Diamond For BDay

“‘Cause that rock on ya finger, is like a tumor, y ou can’t fit ya hand in ya new purse.”

This rock that Cardi b is sporting on her wedding ring will put all rings to shame. Her husband Offset upgraded her ring, which already was blinged out, to a “Titanic” diamond.

The “Press” rapper celebrated her 27th birthday with lavish gifts. In the video she was with her family as she received the present from Offset. I’m pretty sure they approved.

No word on how many carats or how much the ring costs. They got lots of money so I’m pretty sure the price tag was nothing for them. However, I hope she got some insurance with that ring.

Happy birthday Cardi!