Student Brings Gun To Eastmoor Academy, Puts In Another Student’s Bag!!

Gun control in our schools has become more imperative than ever before. Not only has the threat of mass shootings increased awareness but its seemingly also heightened curiosity among local students.

The 2019-2020 school year has so far been quite busy in central Ohio. Five Columbus City Schools have reported students with firearms on school property. Most recently, police say a student brought a loaded gun to school and placed it in another student’s backpack at Eastmoor Academy High School Friday morning.

According to Columbus police reports, at around 10:30 a.m., a 16-year-old student told the vice principal and the school’s resource officer that another student placed a gun inside his backpack. The vice principal and resource officer recovered the backpack and found a loaded gun inside.

Police say the other student, 17, confessed to bringing the gun to school and placing it in the backpack. The 17-year-old student was charged with conveying the firearm onto school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Source: 10TV

Also On Power 107.5: