DMX Checks Himself Back Into Rehab to Avoid Relapse

Gotta give it up to DMX for checking himself back to rehab, DMX’s used the tools he learned from his last stay in rehab. X wanted to get help trying to balance his home and work life without the use of drugs so instead of going back down a road he’d been before he made the decision to go back to rehab. According to a TMZ one of his kids is very sick and is in and out of the hospital, they point to that stress and the stress of performing again made him feel the temptation to use again not to mention X knew that a relapse would jeopardize his freedom. Full story Here