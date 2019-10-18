SMACK And Cardi B Reunite On Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow”

Bet you didn’t know Cardi B was part of the Battle Rap Culture.

Many fans may have been introduced to Cardi B from “Love And Hip Hop” or from social media. However, many battle rap fans remember the “Bodak Yellow” rapper from her ring card girl days.

Cardi B was on stage for URL‘s first Born Legacy card in New York. As you can see in the video below she was present from one of the big battles of the night JC vs John John Da Don back in 2013.

Fast forward to 2019 part-owner of URL’s Smack and Cardi meet again on the set of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow.” Along with Chance The Rapper and T.I., pick who has the best bar in the streaming company’s first cypher show.

Smack and Cardi took time to flick it up on Instagram.

Have you seen the show? Tell us how you feeling it below!

