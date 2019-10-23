CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ohio State Student Wakes Up to Unknown Man in her Room

The Ohio State University Hospital

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

I have no idea whats really going in Columbus except a lot of drugs are being used. First you have a woman entering the house of another woman she doesn’t know trying to give the wha child a bath. Now we have and Ohio State student  who was awoken to a man standing in her room.

This incident occurred in a first-floor bedroom on E. Woodruff Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After she screamed police say the suspect fled through the window. Police also say the suspect is believed to have come in through an unlocked window

Police have limited details of the suspect but urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545.

Ohio State has issued a Safety warning.

Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style To Support Michael Kors At The God’s Love We Deliver Gala
16 photos

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close