Ohio State Student Wakes Up to Unknown Man in her Room

I have no idea whats really going in Columbus except a lot of drugs are being used. First you have a woman entering the house of another woman she doesn’t know trying to give the wha child a bath. Now we have and Ohio State student who was awoken to a man standing in her room.

This incident occurred in a first-floor bedroom on E. Woodruff Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After she screamed police say the suspect fled through the window. Police also say the suspect is believed to have come in through an unlocked window

Police have limited details of the suspect but urge anyone with information on the incident to call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545.

Ohio State has issued a Safety warning.