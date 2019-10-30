Tay Roc Returns Shots At T-Rex, Tells Rex To Come Get Dot Mobb Chain

Whew chile, how much worst can this get?

Both Tay Roc and T-Rex are making my nerves bad at this point. The two have been having a back-and-forth war of words on social media that has now landed on Champion.

First, it was Rex who warned Roc to not dare to tell him to “suck his d**k” to his face when they battle on The Battle Academy on Nov. 23 in Philly.

On Tuesday, Roc pulled up on Jay Blac and Debo on Champion with Chess and he had words for Rex as well. Roc pretty much taunted Dot Mobb with the chain they gave him when he was a member and repeated his infamous catchphrase.

I think Blac was smart for not having Roc and Rex on Champion to do a faceoff. There is so much bad blood between these two. There would definitely be some broken furniture if the two were there.

Battle Academy has their hands full on Nov. 23 with these two. Cop your tickets now on Eventbrite.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: Champion

Also On Power 107.5: