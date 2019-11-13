SAY WHAT?! :: Summer Walker Won’t Be Able To “Carry On” With Her Tour!!??

Just last month, Summer Walker released her highly anticipated debut album, “Over It,” which, in turn, spawned a nationwide tour alongside special guest Melii. The album received positive reviews, as it went on to become the highest-charting debut album for a female R&B artist in more than a decade, but the singer’s live performances haven’t been received the same way.

Though most fans attributed Walker’s performances to her mental health issues, including the singer’s anxiety, others weren’t amused. As the controversy continued over the performances, fans directed their attention to the meet-and-greets, which were reportedly limited to a simple greeting with no additional physical contact. While some defended Walker’s desire for personal space, others called for the cancellation of her meet-and-greets.

But, in response, Walker thanked her fans for taking the time to meet her and explained that anything more than a personal conversation would “literally” kill her because she’s an empath.

“I just want to say to all the fans who purchase meet & greets I really APPRECIATE y’all taking the extra time to meet me and share your stories,” Walker wrote. “I tell everyone individually ‘thank you,’ I spread love, we laugh, and I give genuine compliments. Now for those who’re upset because I don’t give hugs, I don’t know what to tell you…I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally kill me…”

As she continued, she asked everyone to respect her space, but fans were still not buying it.

“The people defending summer walker and these shifty ass meet and greets are trash,” one user wrote. “entitlement is not a factor when there’s money involved. If you are not that type of artist that wants fan interaction, then do not SELL meet and greet packages for your tours. DUH.”

Now, as a result of constant controversy, Walker has announced that she will be canceling her tour. In a recently deleted Instagram story, she said, “I just want to say I really really really appreciate the people who genuinely care and love me for me, who accept my personality, who really enjoy my craft, who play the fuck out of my music, who show up to the show, who show up to the meet and greets; I love and appreciate yall. But unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to carry on this tour because it doesn’t really coexist well with my social anxiety, my personality. I don’t really think introverts are really great [performers].

Although she has deleted the post, fans have reacted. While some saw it coming, others are upset about the abrupt decision.

Say it isn’t so Summer!!!

Source: Baller Alert

