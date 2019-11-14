National Pickle Day is here, Novemebr 14 is recognized as the day to enjoy a pickled cucumber.

The term pickle comes from the Dutch word peek, which means brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber. Do take note, just about any fruit or vegetable can be pickled.

So the question is how do you celebrate National Pickle Day, well for one try tasting pickled carrots, cauliflower or watermelon. What’s your favorite kind of pickle? Sweet, spicy, dill? Let us know by using #NationalPickleDay and posting on social media.

Enjoy National Pickle Day