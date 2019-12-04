ESPN Celebrates The Life of Stuart Scott, Today is “Stuart Scott Day” at ESPN

Today ESPN pays homage to the man that gave the hood a reason to watch ESPN, Stuart Scott’s was the 1st announcer to use urban slang when describing a play. Two of his famous tag lines were “Boo-yah” and “Cooler than the other side of the pillow” he lost his battle with cancer in 2015 and to this day every sports announcer, commentator, analyst owes there entire career to this man because he actually made it fun and cool to watch people talk about the same sports story all day long

