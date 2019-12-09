Bad Newz Talks Cave Gang Winning 2019, Being COTY in 2020, & More

If Cave Gang won 2019, then Bad Newz definitely played a part in the group’s success.

I was so excited when I heard Bad Newz was going to be here, in Columbus, OH, to battle J Slash. The Cave Gang battler definitely showed the city why he is not to be played with. He definitely didn’t slack off and gave the crowd more then it’s money’s worth.

Before his battle I was able to talk to Newz about how he felt Cave Gang and he did overall in 2019. He goes in detail as to why they the best group ever in battle rap. Also how he feels like he could win Champion of the Year (COTY) in 2020 even without only battling on URL.

Check out the video below.

