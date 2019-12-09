Glueazy Talks Goonies Winning 2019, Battling Rosenburg Raw & More

The Goonies all made noise in 2019 in battle rap.

That’s what Glueazy told me when I got a chance to chop it up with him at Shotz Fired battle on Dec. 7. Glu who was booked for a one-rounder with the city’s Stichem Up gave the facts as to why his crew we won the year. He also gave me an exclusive about what’s to come on the URL app and perhaps a streaming service interested to get behind the culture.

Of course, I had to ask about the petty tit-for-tat he been having with Rosenberg Raw on Twitter. Glueazy explains to me that he wants to battle Raw but “he is not allowed on URL.”

Check out the full interview below.

