CelebrateOne Receives $10,000 Grant Towards Teen Pregnancy Prevention!

The city of Columbus will be taking the appropriate steps to assist in the prevention of teen pregnancy. A brand new $10,000 grant that will help to educate and inform teens about reproductive health has been awarded to CelebrateOne in partnership with The Columbus Women’s Commission.

The State of Ohio reportedly has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the nation and comes in ranking 23rd out of all 50 states for teenage pregnancies! Teenage pregnancy is known to contribute to the vicious cycle of poverty and prematurity; both having major impact on infant mortality.

First Lady Shannon Ginther and Chair of the Columbus Women’s Commission says, “research shows us that teenage pregnancy impacts a woman’s economic security and often sets into motion a cycle of poverty. This grant allows us to provide our youth with key health education information to change this story for teens in Columbus,” she concluded.

Source: NBC4i

