Lizzo Will Be The First Woman To Ever Headline The Bonnaroo Music Festival!

Everyone’s favorite, low-key controversial but uber talented artist is already making history in the decade! That’s right, the year 2020 is just getting started and my girl Lizzo is making major moves out the gate!

Disregard her recent announcement of a Twitter break, thanks to the trolls and her not so tasteful outfit choice for an NBA game, sis is active!

Lizzo is now getting ready to make some real music history by headlining the 2020 Bonnaroo Festival!

According to Nylon Mag, the Tennessee-based Bonnaroo music festival is known for primarily booking rock bands and country artists. But they have finally decided to go againat the grain and diversify! Lizzo will be the first-ever female headliner in the festival’s 18-year history!!!

Lizzo is just the tip of the iceberg, this year she won’t be alone in the diversity department. Fans can get excited to also see Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Young Thug, Kevin Gates and Nelly!

Bonnaroo organizers first began to diversify its line-up last year with the addition of artists such as Childish Gambino and Solange Knowles.

The Bonnaroo festival takes place the weekend of June 11th through June 14th. If you’re ready to get your tickets, you can catch Lizzo’s history-making Bonnaroo performance on Saturday, June 13th.

Source: The Shade Room

