OH MY OVARIES :: Brand New Celeb Babies Revealed!!

Lately it sure does seem like there may be something in the water! Some of our favorite celebs have been popping babies out right and left. And with the “baby boom” comes a series of super cute newborn pictures, of course!

The Norwood’s have added another addition to the family! Your favorite break up to make up couple, Ray J and Princess Love finally welcomed their baby boy. It is not quite clear if he made his debut before or right after the New Year, nonetheless he’s made his entrance to melt all of our hearts.

The pair had their first child, daughter, Melody Love Norwood back in 2018 and have welcomed a little more balance with another man of the house. The couple named their fresh prince, Epik Ray Norwood. Ray J gave us all a sneak peek of the little guy and he is just so precious.

Another super fine celebrity couple has welcomed a little bundle of joy into their lives. In an exciting turn of life events, our girl Cassie has fallen in love, gotten married and made a beautiful baby!

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their beautiful 8 pound, 4 ounce baby girl, Frankie Fine on December 6, 2019!

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Source: The Shade Room

