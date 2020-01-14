Columbus Ohio’s Own Archie Griffin Was Ranked No. 4 on ESPN’s list of greatest college football players

We believe he’s #1 but the voting committee doesn’t live here in the great state of Ohio, only one man won the Heisman twice that man was our very own Archie Griffin. So when the list comes out and he’s not #1 I really have a problem the players that ESPN has in front of Archie were great in their own right but none of them did what Archie was able to accomplish. I mean in 150 years he’s the only one to win the best award in college TWICE. full story Click Here
Here’s the list
The 11 Greatest Players in College Football History
- Jim Brown, Syracuse
- Herschel Walker, Georgia
- Bo Jackson, Auburn
- Archie Griffin, Ohio State
- Jim Thorpe, Carlisle
- Red Grange, Illinois
- Earl Campbell, Texas
- Dick Butkus, Illinois
- Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State
- Gale Sayers, Kansas
- Roger Staubach, Navy
