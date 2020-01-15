Allegiant Air Introduces Nonstop Flights From Columbus To Norfolk, VA!

Allegiant Air has been known to have more selective flight schedules departing from Columbus’s Rickenbacker Airport. Moving forward the company has made efforts to expand their reach. The company is undergoing its largest service expansion in its history! Thanks to the expansion, Allegiant Air will now offer non-stop flight service from Columbus, Ohio to Norfolk, Virginia.

It was just announced this week that Allegiant Air will offer seasonal service from Rickenbacker Passenger Terminal to Norfolk on Mondays and Fridays. The season will extend from May 22nd through August 17th.

Norfolk is a beautiful city with tons of character. It is located just miles away from Virginia’s beaches and a short drive to Maryland and Delaware beaches, making it a nice family vacation spot.

In the press release, Joe Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said, “Central Ohio travelers will be excited about Allegiant’s addition of Norfolk flights.”

According to the press release, overall Allegiant provides up to 40 weekly departures to 11 popular vacation spots around the country.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: