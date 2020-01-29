Kobe Bryant’s Body & Three Others Identified From Helicopter Crash

Reports suggest that not all the bodies have been accounted for since the fatal crash on Sunday.

According to 10TV, it has been confirmed that Kobe Bean Bryant‘s body has been identified as one of the victims in the fatal helicopter crash. Alongside Bryant, 41, John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45, and the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, the Medical Examiner-Coroner reported. Fingerprints were used to identify those bodies.

Though family and friends have confirmed that GiGi Bryant, 13, Sarah Chester’s 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, a girls’ basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school, were also on the helicopter, their bodies have not been identified.

The last of the bodies and the wreckage were recovered from the Calabasas hillside on Tuesday, authorities said.

No information available on what caused the crash. federal investigators say this can take months to determine.

What we do know is the helicopter descended for a minute before the crash. Weather conditions were fogging with low visibility. LAX even delayed flights due to the fog.

Though the pilot, Zobayan, was a veteran pilot with thousands of hours under his belt. He was known to fly other celebrities up and down the coast. With that said, his decision to still fly with limited visibility due to the fog will be something investigators dive deeper into.

Source: 10TV