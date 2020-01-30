Aaron Hernandez’s Fiance Addresses His Sexuality & Netflix Documentary

The walking definition of a ride-or-die.
Everybody has been talking about Netflix documentary “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez” and I have to say it is really good. It has gone viral after viewers saw more first-hand accounts on his brain injury from playing football, his life in the streets, his suicide and his battle with his sexuality.
Though his fiance Shayanna Jenkins didn’t make a cameo in the doc she was brought up multiple times when it came to his life away from football and the murder trial.
Now Jenkins is breaking her silence as she seats down with ABC News to discuss the documentary. She gives an emotional interview about how this documentary has opened old wounds, the impact on their daughter and the burning question: Was Aaron gay?
I have to say she has handled a lot of this with grace. I can only imagine how this will affect her child when she grows up. You can watch the full interview below.
